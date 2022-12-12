As Sunshine Continues, Cooler Air Will Remain in Place

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We had plenty of sunshine over the weekend as high pressure remained overhead, but high temperatures landed in the 20s and 30s. We are continuing with the chilly weather throughout the daytime today, but it will be paired with plenty of sunshine.

Current Temps (WAGM)

This morning we started off with temperatures in the single digits. However, temperatures are even feeling cooler than that as we are continuing to have some gusty winds out of the Northwest. All of us are continuing to experience clearing skies this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup showing high pressure slowly moving off to our East. That is what has provided us with the sunshine the past couple of days and what will continue to provide the sunshine today. Timing out the remainder of today for you, the sun will continue well into the afternoon. I am expecting clouds to gradually increase as we head into the evening commute. We won’t be fully blanketed into the cloud cover until the early morning hours of tomorrow. Our high temperatures for the day will really struggle to make it into the mid 20s by the afternoon, but because clouds are going to increase our overnight lows will fall back into the mid to upper teens. That is also when winds will start to subside and become fairly light, causing our feels like temperatures to only fall back into the lower teens.

By tomorrow, high temperatures will once again spend a day in the 20s, but most of us will be closer to the upper 20s. Clouds will continue for most of the daytime ending our sunny stretch of weather. Timing things out for you, models are trending at a few breaks possible in the clouds by the afternoon, but I think things will fill back in pretty quickly. Once we head into the overnight hours there will be a few chances for some isolated snow showers to the north ahead of our next chance for some scattered snow showers Wednesday morning because of the way the system is tracking. It is looking to come from our Northeast. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will dry things out briefly for the end of the work week and high temperatures will return to the 30s through the end of the 8 day.

