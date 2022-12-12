Victorian Christmas at the Vera Estey House

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - From wassail to Christmas Carols to decorations and even a peppermint pig! It was the full Victorian Christmas Experience at the Vera Estey House over the weekend.

Each of the 12 rooms in the Vera Estey House were decorated with Victorian inspired decorations and had a costumed interpreter to do something from the era, as well as explain other traditions. There was also a scavenger hunt based on the 12 days of Christmas song. Participates had to find something from the song in each room, ranging from a partridge in a pear tree to 7 swans are swimming and so on. Kim Smith, the secretary and treasurer for the Presque Isle Historical Society board of directors says a lot of our current Christmas traditions come from the Victorian Era, like the Christmas tree, Christmas Carols and Christmas cards. She says nights like these, at the Vera Estey House, allow people to experience the traditions first hand.

Kim Smith, the Secretary and Treasurer of the Presque Isle Historical Society Board of Directors says, “So, many things that we do and we don’t even think about it, came from this era and it’s fun to see an old fashioned Christmas because it’s more than just something to look at, it’s also the smells. The smell of wassail, which is the hot cider punch and the orange pomanders, which are made with oranges and cloves and some of the Christmas ornaments were actually made with cinnamon sticks and so it’s the whole smell and it just brings back a lot of memories and creates new traditions and it’s a lot of fun.”

Smith says while many of these traditions came about in Victorian London, one tradition, the Peppermint Pig is from the United States. The peppermint pig is a sweet that originally came from a sweet shop in Sarasota Springs, New York. Some were available to taste and take home at the Vera Estey House. Live music was also provided for the event and guests were invited to sing along.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.