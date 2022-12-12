PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule for a couple of events around the County this weekend. One was the Wintergreen Express. With a traditional greeting from Santa Claus himself, these lucky girls and boys, along with their parents, were escorted to the North Pole as part of the Wintergreen Express experience.

Gretchen Violette the Events Coordinator for Wintergreen Arts Center says “We leave the rec with two different trolleys and they travel down Parsons street to our location at the mall, the guests come through with our elves, through the north pole, which we’ve created outside our center and they come in, have cookies decorated, cocoa and come visit with Santa.”

The Wintergreen Express started in 2012 and has been growing ever since according to Violette.

“We have the new space, we can accommodate more people. I think that makes it, really more exciting, a bigger energy. But we also, in expanding out into the mall area we have our north pole experience, which is really fun, it just brings more of our energy, our art to the event and it also allows us to recognize our sponsors, which is really important to us.” she says.

Beyond the magical trolley rides, arriving at the north pole for pictures and of course the cookies, kiddos also had the chance to catch up with the man of the hour himself, who says despite it being a busy time, he’s happy he was able to make it.

“They have been fabulous with the invitation to myself and the elves and we’re so grateful to be here from the North Pole.” according to Santa.

And what are kids asking for this year?

Santa says, “Kids are asking for LOL’s, hover boards was a big popular item, Nintendo switches, game boards, several children warmed my heart by asking for families to love each other and be together.”

When asked if he had had to give out any coal, Santa replied, “Absolutely no coal given out, I have a whole truck load, just in case we need it, but we did not have to give any out, everybody was in line, the elves did a fabulous job keeping everybody moving, the conductors were fabulous with the trolleys, I even heard the Grinch behaved himself.”

Sisters Camilla and Hazel Beaulieu were two of the kids that stopped by to visit Santa, each asking for something special.

Hazel asked for “LOL Dolls.”

While Camilla asked for “Mini Brands, they’re like packages, but their small for like American Girl Dolls.”

And each had their favorite part of the adventure.

Hazel says, “Hot cocoa and cookies.”

Camilla says, “Cookies and hot chocolate. I saw Santa.”

And once everyone had finished their cookies and hot cocoa and had spent time visiting Santa, it was time to head back to the trolley’s, giving the next excited group their turn to visit the North Pole!

