PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

If you got a chance to spend some time outside this weekend, it was a wonderful weekend to do so. We had plenty of sunshine, however northerly winds remained gusty through the weekend, making temperatures feel a lot cooler than what the thermometer read. Today we saw some improvement with less wind by this afternoon, however things are going to change over the next few days. The low-pressure system that is expected to bring us snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is currently sitting off over the Atlantic. The low-pressure system is expected to back into the region tomorrow night, which is an uncommon direction for low pressure systems to enter the region. It will eventually move back out into the Gulf of Maine by Wednesday morning, and as the system strengthens, we’ll see northwesterly winds pick up, resulting in blowing snow throughout the day Wednesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to level off for the most part from where they are now. As northwesterly winds remain light, and cloud cover works into the area, it will result in temperatures remaining the same going into tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower to mid-20s. This is expected to be a few degrees warmer than today; however northwesterly winds pick up once again by the afternoon and evening, resulting in wind chills being a concern once again throughout the day and into the evening. Timing out the day tomorrow shows the cloud cover increase from the east during the overnight hours tonight. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies waking up tomorrow morning. Skies will remain on the cloudy side through the late morning and into the afternoon, as enough instability in the atmosphere looks to spark off some scattered snow showers during the day. At this point any accumulating snow looks to hold off until Tuesday evening, with a few rounds of snow showers expected to bring a measurable snow to the county. With temperatures being on the cold side during this snowfall, it will likely be a lighter, fluffy snow. This will result in blowing snow throughout the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast below. Have a great evening!

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast

