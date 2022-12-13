A Cloudy Morning Leads to Widespread Snow Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine build into the region, but it was paired with some chilly temperatures as highs struggled to make it into the upper 20s. Winds did eventually subside during the afternoon causing our wind chills to make slight improvements. While temperatures are considerably warmer than they were at this point yesterday we are starting off in the upper teens and lower 20s because of clouds increasing overnight.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that has provided us with the sunshine the past couple of days now off well off to our East. While we also have another high pressure system off to our west, we are watching a low pressure system that is currently in the Atlantic. As both areas of high pressure strengthen, it will cause the system to move back west into the county bringing us some widespread snow overnight and into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Timing things out for you, most if not all of the daytime hours will be spent under the cloud cover. However, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a few isolated snow showers ahead of the system. High temperatures for the day will spend another day struggling to make it into the upper 20s.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

As we head closer to the overnight hours, temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper teens and we will start to see the first of the snow. That will also be paired with a return to some gusty winds, so any snow that falls will have the potential of blowing on the roadways in time for the morning commute. By the time the system exits the region I am expecting between 1 and 3 inches of snow for most if not all of the county. The majority of the snow will accumulate late this evening. While we will return to the mid 30s by tomorrow, we will be locked into the cloud cover on the back side of this system, so it’s likely we won’t see the any of the snow accumulation melting. Snow will continue into the morning commute and that will likely cause roads to become a bit slippery. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, the end of the work week will remain dry, but we will see a bit of an active weekend as we are tracking the potential for a rain and snow mix for the daytime on Saturday. High temperatures throughout the week will remain in the 30s.

