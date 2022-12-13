Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Fatal Crash in Sherman
police
Multiple people die in fiery crash in Castine
Holiday Fest FF
Holiday Fest a Success in Fort Fairfield
Wintergreen Express
Wintergreen Express
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities

Latest News

Santa Claus
Easton Residents Gather for Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa Claus
Easton's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Medical Monday 12/12/22
Medical Monday- Technology With Older Residents
Medical Monday 12/12/22
Medical Monday 12/12/2022
County blood donation locations
Opportunities to donate blood available in the County