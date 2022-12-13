Easton Residents Gather for Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Easton residents met in the Little School Community Park last night for the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree. Following the lighting, everyone gathered inside the historic two-room schoolhouse for some refreshments, and a visit with Santa. A member of The Little School Restoration Committee spoke with NEWSSOURCE 8 about the event, which has become an annual tradition for the town.

“This little two-room schoolhouse is an important part of Easton’s history, and because of that we like to open it up several times a year for the public to come in and see how Easton used to educate its children. One of those times is during our annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Open House when Santa arrives on a fire truck courtesy of the Easton Fire Department, and then we all gather around the community Christmas Tree for our lighting. After that, we come into the school for some refreshments and the kids get a chance to meet Santa Clause and have a treat.

“We have a couple of traditions that we do each year. One is that we invite the elementary school kids to color some Christmas pictures and then we post those around the classroom here in grade one where the event takes place. And then we have the ringing of a special bell that was owned by Madeline Gardner who taught here from 1949 to 1969. It was a handbell that she used to use call the kids in from recess. Each year we invite one of the children to ring the bell during our Christmas Tree lighting.

“Our Community Christmas Tree Lighting and Open House has become a great tradition, and a great opportunity for people to see how many of Easton’s children were educated from 1926 to 1969 in this little two-room schoolhouse”

