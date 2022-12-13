Opportunities to donate blood available in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There are some opportunities this week to donate blood.

Tuesday in Presque Isle, Wednesday at the KC Hall in Fort Kent, Thursday at the Caribou Inn and Convention Center and Friday at the Shiretown Inn & Suites in Houlton. The Presque Isle blood drive has been moved, it will no longer be at the Presque Isle Rec Department, but will now be at the Northern Maine Readiness Center at 6 Edgemont Drive. Hinman says the blood drive was moved because they have outgrown that location.

Tom Hinman, the Account Manager for the Northern & Eastern Maine Red Cross, says “It’s a beautiful facility, it’s got great parking, great access, and it’s really going to provide an opportunity for us to grow the program, not just here in Presque Isle, but in the whole County.”

Hinman adds this will allow for more people to sign up for the blood drive and donate. He does ask that if you sign up and find you are unable to make it, that you cancel and let them know so someone else can take that slot. It can all be done through the Red Cross website or app.

