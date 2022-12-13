SAHS Warriors girls team returns almost everyone for another run at a State title.

DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - The SAHS Warriors girls basketball team has been a powerhouse for several years. Once again this year, the defending Class D State Champions head into the season as the favorites. That’S a position that is not new to the players and the coach and they try to just go about their business each and every day.

<(Cliff Urquhart):” I feel the target has been our back for a number of years. The kids are used to that, and we get everyone’s best effort and you just have to be prepared and ready to go.”

(Madison Russell):” We have all kind of gotten used to it, there are some younger ones who will have to get used to it. Mr U always preaches to us ignore the noise, focus on the team and we will be successful.”

(Callie Russell):” You hear people talking about it and on social media, but we ignore it and hope they will follow our footsteps and ignore it as well.”

The Warriors were undefeated last season as they ran through the tournament and picked up the gold ball. They lost just one player to graduation and another player transferred, but the rest of the squad is back.

Urquhart:” it’s invaluable, we have most of our starters returning and a lot of our bench returning. That can only help us going forward. Everyone knows the sets, and everybody knows what is expected of them. They know the defense so that is an advantage.”

Madison:” I am really excited about the season everyone has played together since first grade and up. We played all over the state together and we have very good chemistry.”

Callie: ”Like Maddie said we have been playing since first grade together. We kind of know each other’s roles and their weaknesses and strengths. I think that is really nice.”

The Warriors played several tough games in the pre-season and will play several tough games during the year to prepare them for the tournament and another run in what they hope will be another state championship season.

Callie:” It is really drilled into us from the first practice. One day at a time and nothing is guaranteed. Mr U says we are starting at the bottom again and that our season last year doesn’t even matter.”

Madison:” Focus one game at a time. If you focus on the big games it never ends well so focus on that one game do well and work hard.”

Cliff:” It’s a brand new season. Nothing that we did last year counts or carries over. I think that our schedule is pretty grueling we play 12 Class C games and only have six in D. Certainly the schedule will prepare us for the tournament.”

