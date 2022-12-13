PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

We have an interesting weather setup going into this evening. High pressure which brought us the nice but cold weekend continues to sit off to our west. As this high pressure weakens, a low-pressure system working its way north over parts of New Brunswick will retrograde and basically back into the region during the overnight hours tonight. This will result in snow showers and gusty winds through the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow. While I don’t think we’ll see much snow fall from the sky tomorrow, it will be hard to tell as northerly winds gust over 40 mph during the day.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire county beginning tomorrow morning and continuing through the day. Northerly winds are expected to be sustained throughout the day between 15 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 45 mph possible. This will likely blow around any unsecured objects, like Christmas decorations. It could also lead to some isolated to scattered power outages. Travel on some of the roadways could be difficult as winds could blow you around on the roadway.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Feels like temperatures through the rest of this evening will be back into the single digits above and below zero this evening as northwesterly winds pick up across the area. Make sure to cover up any exposed skin, as frost bite could be a concern if you have to be outside for prolonged periods of time. Wind chills will continue into the day Wednesday. While actual air temperatures look to climb into the lower to mid-30s, feels like temperatures thanks to the winds don’t even make it into the mid-20s. It’s not until winds subside later Wednesday night that wind chills are no longer a big concern.

Future Feels-Like Temperatures (10PM Tuesday) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows show showers beginning across northern and eastern parts of the county before midnight. Snow shower activity is expected for everyone during the early morning hours of Wednesday. The activity looks to continue past sunrise; however, it will become more scattered in nature once the sun comes up. Overnight lows are expected to be set just after midnight, as temperatures are expected to increase with snow showers working through the region. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be back up close to freezing for most spots, however northerly winds will continue to make things feel cooler. The highest wind gusts with this system are expected during the morning hours of Wednesday. By the afternoon, the low-pressure system providing the snow and wind looks to be out in the Gulf of Maine, leaving us with cloudy skies going into the day Thursday along with less wind.

Future Satellite & Radar (12AM Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast below. Stay warm and safe out there!

