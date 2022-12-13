UPDATE: Multiple People Transported to Hospital after Washburn Road Crash

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -UPDATE: On Tuesday 12/13 at approximately 2:30pm , Presque Isle Police Department along with Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Washburn Road. A delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound, on the Washburn Road struck the delivery van on the passenger side in a head-on sideswipe crash causing disabling damage to both vehicles.

The operator of the delivery van was uninjured. The occupants of the passenger car, a pregnant woman and a juvenile were transported to A.G. Gould hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no evidence that speed, alcohol or, controlled substances are a factor in this crash.

The Washburn Road in the vicinity of the Pine Village Trailer Park was shutdown momentarily Tuesday afternoon due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to Presque Isle Public Safety, the road had to be shutdown to move an involved vehicle out of the roadway. Presque Isle Police, Fire and Ambulance were on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

