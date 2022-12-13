Washburn Road Shutdown Momentarily Due to Accident

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Washburn Road in the vicinity of the Pine Village Trailer Park was shutdown momentarily Tuesday afternoon due to a motor vehicle accident.

According to Presque Isle Public Safety, the road had to be shutdown to move an involved vehicle out of the roadway. Presque Isle Police, Fire and Ambulance were on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Fatal Crash in Sherman
police
Multiple people die in fiery crash in Castine
Holiday Fest FF
Holiday Fest a Success in Fort Fairfield
Wintergreen Express
Wintergreen Express
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

Latest News

The SAHS Girls are ready to make another run for a State title.
SAHS Girls profile
Santa Claus
Easton Residents Gather for Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa Claus
Easton's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Medical Monday 12/12/22
Medical Monday- Technology With Older Residents