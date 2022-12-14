As Early Morning Snow Showers Taper Off, Gusty Winds Will Continue

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we spent most of the day under the cloud cover with the exception of some isolated to scattered snow showers, but once we headed into the overnight hours, we started seeing the leading edge of some snow showers.

Wind Gusts (WAGM)

We have a bit of an interesting weather setup this morning as we had an area of high pressure off to our west which prevented the system that provided us the snow from moving towards the east. Instead, it moved backwards tracking into New Brunswick. We have seen some accumulating snow on the grassy surfaces, but with gusty winds present a lot of the snow has begun to blow on the roadways. With that in mind, you will want to take a couple extra minutes heading out the door this morning. Not only have the winds blown the snow, but they are also causing our feels like temperatures to land into the mid to upper teens. With wind gusts expected to reach towards the 50 mph throughout the day the National Weather Service has placed the county in a wind advisory through this evening.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Even with high temperatures expected to peak into the mid to upper 30s, I’m not expecting any of the snow we did see accumulate to melt because we will be locked into the cloud cover on the backside of this system. Timing things out for you, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a few more isolated to scattered snow showers to develop in the afternoon, but anything we do see will be very quick to move out of the region. Clouds will continue through the overnight hours and because of that, our low temperatures will only fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. As gusty winds continue, there will continue to be the potential for blowing snow.

High temperatures tomorrow will once again land in the mid 30s, but I do think this will be the best chance at seeing any snowfall accumulation melting because there will be more chances to catch some breaks into the cloud cover. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, 30s will be the trend. However, we will turn towards a more active weather pattern in time for the weekend. We are tracking the possibility of a rain and snow mix for the daytime on Saturday given that temperatures will hover around the freezing mark. We will track this for you as we get closer to the end of the work week.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

