As Legislature Stalls on Heating Assistance Bill, Some Mainers to Receive $500 Relief Checks This Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While the Governor’s plan for emergency heating assistance remains stalled in the legislature, some mainers will still be receiving relief checks through a different program.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced the beginning on December 12th it will provide additional heating cost relief to help low-income Mainers aged 65 and older pay for high energy costs. The one-time payment of $500 will be provided to approximately 13,000 households that include Maine residents aged 65 or older with low income who have received a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit and reported a heat expense in September 2022. This assistance is focused on helping older Mainers with income below 133 percent of the federal poverty line.

The one-time $6.6 million cost of the payments to older Mainers will be covered by existing state funding intended to promote the health and safety of older residents who are at greater risk of illness due to inadequate warmth during the winter.

