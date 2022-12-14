SAHS Boys looking to defend title.

DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - The SAHS Warriors Boys basketball team won their first State title since 1991 last year. The Warriors head into this year as one of the favorites to win another gold ball. They know that the road will be a long and winding one and they will have to stay focused.

(Dylan Burpee):” I am very excited I have been waiting for the season to begin and to go after another state championship. Very excited to come back into the season. The team is having fun.”

The Warriors lost just two players from last year’s team. That means that they are a veteran team with several players who contributed to that championship run.

(Buddy Porter):” We have the experience almost the whole varsity team was at the state game. We know what is like to play in the tournament and play in a big game. "

(Brett Russell):” We have more seniors than we have had in the past. That should reflect on the court with some good leadership. When the chips are down, they should be looking to pick everybody up and carry them through.”

SAHS is considered one of the early favorites to claim a Class D title again this year. The players all know they have a target on their back.

Burpee:” We don’t look at it that way. We play one game at a time. Hopefully, that will be goal at the end, but is it is one game at a time.”

Porter:” We don’t really look at is as pressure we just go out and play basketball and have fun. We want to win, but we want to have fun

SAHS will play the same brand of basketball they are known for. They love to get out in the open court and score in transition.

Porter:” The energy and playing that way. We like to play defense and play in opponent’s face.

Russell:” This year a lot of the things are going to be the same. We are going to look to be in your face man to man maybe some run and jump defense. Intensity and sharing the ball and pushing the ball and transition offense.”

Russell says that he is confident that his bench will also play a big role in the teams success.

Russell:” We will be a good soldi 8 depth shouldn’t be an issue and we have some freshman who we will look to fill in and push them along.”

