PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

After snow showers to start for most spots along with gusty winds, we have seen some improvement going into this afternoon. Scattered rain and snow shower activity continues to wrap up over southern parts of the county. This will leave us with cloudy skies through the overnight hours tonight, and really through the rest of the work week. An area of low pressure looks to develop just off the coast of the Carolinas and ride up along the east coast going through the rest of the work week. This results in a nor’easter like setup going into the weekend, with snowfall expected both Saturday and now continuing into the day Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the rest of the overnight hours tonight, cloud cover looks to stay in place as snow shower activity wraps up to the east of us. This will leave us with mainly cloudy skies going into tomorrow morning, and really setting us up for more of a gloomy day. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back below freezing for most spots. This could lead to some re-freezing on any untreated surfaces, so be aware of any slick spots stepping out the door tomorrow. Going through the day Thursday, i think there will still be enough instability in the atmosphere to cause some isolated to scattered snow showers to popup through the day, but overall i don’t expect much in terms of accumulation with these, and they look to wrap up by the early morning hours of Friday. High temperatures tomorrow once again climb up into the lower to mid-30s. Northeasterly winds continue to be gusty through the day tomorrow, but not as gusty as what we’ve seen today. That will however continue to add more of a chill to the air.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for the southern part of the state out ahead of this system. We’ll have to watch and see what the potential snowfall is with this system as it gets closer.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast below. Have a great evening!

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast

