PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

Yesterday we started the morning with some snow showers and they eventually tapered off leading to some cloudy skies throughout the daytime. Winds did remain gusty causing a lot of the snow to eventually blow onto the roadways. We will remain under the clouds for the remainder of the work week ahead of our next chance for snow headed into the weekend. It will originate from the Carolinas as it develops and track as a Nor’easter.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

While we were able to hang onto the cloud cover this morning, temperatures are starting off in the low to mid 30s which is well above average for this time of year. By the afternoon, we will only increase our temperatures by a few degrees into the mid to upper 30s. I am expecting clouds to persist throughout the day. While models are picking up on a few breaks in the activity, I think those will be quickly filled back in by the clouds. That will carry us into the overnight hours where clouds continue. Overnight lows will eventually fall back into the mid to upper 20s which is slightly cooler than what we had seen last night. The good news is winds will briefly subside.

Nor'easter Track (WAGM)

Tomorrow we will spend another day with high temperatures in the 30s, however I think we will only make it into lower 30s. We will start the daytime off with the clouds, but we will start to see the leading edge of the system as early as late evening. Looking at the bigger picture pattern, we have a low pressure system off to our west currently bringing snow to portions of the Midwest. This is of course ahead of the system we will see develop out of the Carolinas. Once both systems are present on the map, we will start to see the two interact with each other. Essentially the low in the Midwest will transfer some of its energy to us. Model runs are going back and forth on the exact timing of this system as the snow enters the county, but what we do know is that cooler air will keep us in an all snow event. I’m thinking the majority of the snow will remain light for us with the more moderate and heavy bands remaining to our south. Ahead of the system the national weather service has already placed southern Maine in a winter storm watch.

Snow Map (WAGM)

A first glance at snowfall totals for the weekend showing a good majority of the county seeing above 6 inches. This particular model is picking up on some totals closer to a foot in western Aroostook. I am thinking these totals could change, so we will continue to update you as we head into the weekend. We won’t see an official end to the snowfall activity until the early morning hours of Monday. By then, clouds will continue and we will remain dry. It’s not until the end of the 8 day where we will see a quick return to high temperatures in the 20s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Vanessa's Thursday Morning Forecast

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.