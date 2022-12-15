Crash Causes Outage in Presque Isle
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -
An early morning crash knocked electricity out for some in Presque Isle around the Industrial Street area.
According to Presque Isle Police Department, a vehicle carrying a single occupant left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the area of 20 Industrial Street. The driver was transported to Northern Light AR Gould with what is expected to be non-life threatening injuries, while the vehicle is suspected to be a total loss. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.