PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure working its way up the east coast along with a big shield of precipitation out in front of the low pressure. Once this low makes it into the Atlantic, it will strengthen as it moves over southern New England, providing heavy rain and snow to southern parts of New England, before eventually moving into the Gulf of Maine going into the weekend. The low pressure looks to stall in the Gulf of Maine for a good portion of the weekend, keeping snow showers in the forecast through the entire weekend, and even into early next week. Temperatures through the weekend look to hover right around the freezing mark, resulting in a heavier wet snow falling with this system.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower to mid-20s. Northeasterly winds remain light through the overnight hours, which will finally help temperatures feel like what the thermometer reads. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be a few degrees cooler than what we saw today. High temperatures are expected to hover right around the freezing mark. With snow shower activity right on our doorstep, this will likely be the calm before the storm going into the weekend. Winds begin to pick back up during the day tomorrow, gusting over 25 mph out of the northeast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the southern part of the state, where this storm looks to be more impactful. However, they haven’t issued any watches or advisories for the county, we’ll have to continue to wait and see how things play out over the next day or so to see if the National Weather Service does decide to issue anything for us.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

The weather setup still shows a low-pressure system riding up along the coastline and continuing to develop in the Gulf of Maine Saturday. The low looks to be close enough to the region Saturday morning to provide light to moderate scattered snow showers to the region. These snow showers continue through the day Saturday, but as the low sits and strengthens going into Sunday, we’ll see snow showers become more widespread snow. A secondary low-pressure system over the great lakes continues to transfer moisture to this low in the Gulf of Maine but will weaken and fall apart as it does so. This will result in snow continuing through the day Sunday, with the low-pressure system weakening and moving out of the region during the day monday. In terms of snowfall, I think the best chances of seeing higher end amounts will be over southern and western parts of the county. At this point computer models keep most of the heavier bands of snow to the south of the county, with some of them working as far north as southern Aroostook. Overall, this system will produce a heavy wet snow, which will be a pain to clean up after both during and after the storm is done. Slippery roadways and gusty winds will be the primary concerns with this system as it works through the region. The one thing we have going for us with this is the length of the storm, meaning the road crews will have a better chance of keeping up with the snow as it falls through the weekend.

Snowfall Potential (Friday PM - Tuesday AM) (WAGM-TV)

The key takeaway with the snowfall map above is that it shows the snowfall potential through Monday afternoon. It’s possible that we see some periods of time over the weekend where very little snow is falling, however this event is still tied to the same low-pressure system, and so we’ll have to see how the remnants of the low continue to impact us going into next week. For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast below. Vanessa will have more updates tomorrow morning, and I’ll be back tomorrow evening and through the weekend with more information.

Rob's Thursday Evening Forecast

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.