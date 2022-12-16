Hearing Scheduled for Winter Emergency Relief Package in Legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

A public hearing has been scheduled on the proposed Winter Emergency Relief package before the legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee.

The hearing comes on the heels of the Maine Senate failing last week to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to enact the bill, which aims to provide emergency heating assistance to Mainers based on income guidelines in the form of checks ranging from 275 to 800 dollars.

Earlier today, Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross announced temporary appointments to the committee for the purpose of this emergency hearing. The public hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 21.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in-person or via zoom.

