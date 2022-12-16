PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

Yesterday we did hang onto the cloud cover, but we did catch a few more breaks in the activity than I had originally thought and some of us caught a few glimpses of the sun. The clouds have filled back in again this morning and that will remain the case throughout the daytime ahead of the snow expected this evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the wall of rain and snow that has already arrived into western and southern New England. We continue to have a low pressure system off to our West, but it has continued to weaken as it essentially transferred its energy over to the developing Nor’easter. As it tracks up the coast, it does look to stall for a while in the Gulf of Maine and that will drive some more chances for snow showers through the 8 day. High temperatures today with the cloud cover will hover right around the freezing mark. With gusty winds present, it will likely feel a bit chillier than that. Timing things out for you, I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some isolated to scattered snow showers ahead of the system, but I think anything we do see will be pretty quick to move out of the region. It’s not until the early morning hours of tomorrow where we will start to see the leading edge of the snow develop. Overnight lows will wind up falling back into the mid to upper 20s.

Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

Due to the impacts associated with this Nor’easter, the National Weather Service has placed the county in a winter storm watch through late Sunday evening. With high temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark again, I am expecting this to be an all snow event. Timing out the weekend for you, things will remain fairly light to start. However, there will be a few chances for some more heavier bands enter the region. Despite what models are showing in terms of breaks in the activity, I think they will be filled back in pretty quickly by the snow. The snow is going to persist well into the daytime on Sunday as well. I think most if not all of the snow that falls on Sunday will return to some lighter activity.

Snowfall Potential (WAGM)

In terms of totals from this system, models are trending at some localized higher totals. I think the best chance for totals over the foot mark will be down to our south and into Washington County. The reminder of us will be dealing with totals of up to a foot. As this system lingers, it will even bring us some chances for scattered snow showers developing into the daytime on Monday. Stay tuned with us as Rob will have more updates this evening and into the weekend. Have a great weekend and stay safe!

Vanessa's Friday Morning Forecast

