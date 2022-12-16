PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. It will be a great resource to use this weekend to stay updated on the storm.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low-pressure system bringing a wide area of precip to much of New England still sitting over southern New England this evening. This low-pressure system will eventually move into the Gulf of Maine over the next 24 hours, resulting in light snow showers to start across the county, before heavier bands of snow are expected to move in Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll see snow showers lighten up some going into Sunday, but activity is still expected to be widespread across the county. This would be a great weekend to stay put if you can, as travel won’t be great through the entire weekend and even possibly into early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the southern part of the county through Sunday afternoon. At this point the National Weather Service expects heavy snow to impact travel, as well as gusty winds possibly bringing down trees. Travel will continue to be a concern going into monday with scattered snow showers continuing. The rest of the county is under a Winter Storm Watch, which means we could see these conditions, but the bigger thing to note is that the watch is extended into Sunday evening, meaning this will likely be upgraded to a warning, or changed to a winter weather advisory between now and tomorrow morning.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through this system shows snow shower activity beginning later this evening, mainly over southern and western parts of the county. At this point the activity looks to be in the form of lighter snow showers. This activity continues through sunrise Saturday morning, when steadier and heavier bands of snow begin to move over southern Aroostook. This will spread northward going through the morning hours, and by the afternoon, I think everyone will be looking at light to moderate snow. This will be the worst time to travel during this system with snow at its heaviest. Make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time if you do have to travel to get where you’re trying to go. Steady snow continues into Saturday evening for southern and western parts of the county, with northeastern spots possibly seeing some dry air try to work into the region. This will limit snowfall total for spots further north and west, but i don’t think it will limit them by much. Steady snow activity isn’t expected to break apart until Sunday afternoon and into the evening. One thing to note, i don’t think snow will be as heavy, meaning lighter accumulations will occur during the day Sunday, but overall, this system is looking to be a mess with a prolonged period of steady snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon.

Future Satellite & Radar (10 AM Saturday) (WAGM-TV)

Future wind gusts show how northeasterly winds will continue to be gusty through Saturday afternoon. This will become a concern, especially by the afternoon, as heavy wet snow clinging to trees and branches will provide extra weight which could help them blow over. Scattered power outages are possible this weekend because of this, but the good news is that winds aren’t expected to be as strong by the time we get into Sunday.

Future Wind Gusts (8 AM Saturday) (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall totals show the line of 12-15 inches back limited to the southern and western parts of the county. Working east, snowfall totals fall off a bit, but not by much. Overall, we’ll be looking at closer to a foot of snow for most spots. With this snow being a heavy wet snow, it will be a pain to have to clean up, even going into the day on monday.

Snowfall Potential (Tonight - Tuesday AM) (WAGM-TV)

I’ll have more information as the storm progresses throughout the weekend, so make sure to check in here on wagmtv.com and on Facebook for the latest updates. For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast below. Stay safe out there!

Rob's Friday Evening Forecast

