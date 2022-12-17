PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Snow showers continue for many spots through the evening hours. This afternoon’s weather setup shows the low pressure system bringing snow showers to the region. This low pressure system will continue to track north and into parts of New Brunswick over the next day or so, and provide with it heavy wet snow to the region as we go through the overnight hours tonight and into the day Sunday. Snow shower activity continues through much of the day Sunday, before eventually tapering off to scattered activity by Monday morning. I think we’ll see one more round of steady snow Monday afternoon, before this system completely exits the region for Tuesday.

This Afternoon's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Southern part of the county, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern half. The primary difference between the two will be amount of snow seen in each location. Since southern Aroostook saw the heavier snow start earlier this morning, and is continuing to see the snowfall, they will likely end up with higher end totals once this system is all said and done.

This Afternoon's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

For more information on the forecast, check out the latest video update below. Stay safe out there!

Weather on the Web 12-17-22 1:30 PM Update

