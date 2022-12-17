WOWL Snowmobile Sales

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The pandemic hurt retail stores, as parts and supplies were limited. That includes the snowmobile industry. Tonight we have another story brought to us by the students at WOWL in Madawaska. Reporter Noah Deprey and cameraman Matt Beaulieu give us a look at post pandemic snow mobile sales.

I’m Noah Deprey here with WOWL. At here at Daigle’s Sport Center to talk about post pandemic sales. Owner Craig Daigle spoke on the continued problem post COVID.

Craig Daigle says, “Product is really limited. Parts accessories and clothing and stuff are really limited with late deliveries compared to normal. Some stuff we only got at the end of the season. For the 2023 model year it’s definitely improved a little bit. Prices have definitely increased quite a bit, unit availability has been a little bit better but is still not anywhere near normal. Stuffs shipping a little bit earlier than last year, some stuff is a little bit late so still not back to normal.

According to Mr. Daigle technology continued to evolve during the pandemic.

Daigle adds “Kind of Polaris’s theory is stay on the gas so for model year 2022 they came out with a whole new mountain chassis the new matrix platform and then for model year 2023, even with limited parts, they came out with two whole new engines the new four stroke engine and the 9r in the mountain chassis.”

Mr. Daigle offered one final piece of advice for snowmobilers

Daigle says, “If you’re a snowmobiler, whether your from around her or not it’s a good idea to join a snowmobile club they do a lot to maintain the trails. A lot stuff is done behind the scenes that people don’t realize such as landowner issues, permissions, stuff like that. Even if you’re not a trail rider unless you trailer everywhere you go ride the trail at some point so it’s real important that you join the clubs. They don’t get a lot of funding and every little bit helps, other than that winter is long so buy a snowmobile so you can enjoy it.

Now that COVID is over get out and enjoy the snow.

