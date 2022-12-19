Aroostook Aspirations says new scholarship fund coming to the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A new scholarship fund is expected to be available in the County soon for area youth. According to Aroostook Aspirations or AAI, this is the culmination of a several year effort to bring this scholarship program to the County. An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks from the Board of AAI.

Board Chair Sandy Gauvin and her husband and Board Treasurer Ray Gauvin say they are excited about the new initiative that will see the transfer of AAI’s Gauvin Scholarship program and grow it.

“We saw an opportunity about six years ago to increase our reach in Aroostook County and to increase the number and amounts of scholarships. We have been nurturing and encouraging this new, exciting direction, which has recently come to fruition and will be made public very soon,” said Sandy and Ray Gauvin. The Gauvin’s say it will significantly increase the number of County young people who will be afforded a college education to between 60 and 80 students from all high schools in Aroostook County, depending on how many apply. “Ray and I are extremely grateful that The Worthington Scholarship Foundation has decided to make a substantial investment into Aroostook County, providing $17,500 scholarships annually to students attending a 4-year program and up to $14,250 annually to those attending a 2-year program. They will begin their application process in the spring of 2023.”

The Board Directors are beginning to undertake a significant planning effort to look at what good things AAI can do moving forward. The Gauvin’s say this is happening with an eye toward fulfilling the established goals of the non-profit to stem the outmigration of youth from the region, and to support and grow the local economy by investing in the people of The County.

“We are working on what the next chapter of AAI will look like and are excited at the prospect of what is to come. To our donors, supporters, scholars, partners and volunteers, we are forever grateful for the impact you have made on the lives of County youth with us on this journey this far. We will keep you informed and connected on the exciting new direction we take as plans unfold in the coming months,” said the Gauvins.

For more information, please email Ray Gauvin at ray@gauvinfamily.org. or call (207) 551-3550.

