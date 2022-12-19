Collins Seeks to Expand Crisis Lifeline Capabilities

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Earlier this year the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline launched, which makes it easier for those experiencing a mental health crisis to be connected to resources.

In the months following its launch, 9-8-8 answered over 822,000 phone calls, nearly 255,000 chats, and 166,000 texts. Senator Susan Collins has recently co-sponsored a bill titled the 9-8-8 Coordination and Improvement Act which seeks to strengthen 9-8-8 by ensuring access to specialized services for populations at higher risk of experiencing a behavioral health crisis and providing transparency and oversight to 9-8-8′s implementation.

“We know that the pandemic and the increased isolation that was associated with it has caused a lot of increased demand and need for mental health services. We’ve seen increases in suicide in our country and attempted suicide, so my hope is by shortening the number for people to call, for engaging in more of a public relations campaign so that people know that this will connect them to assistance and that it doesn’t matter what time of day or night it may be people can call this number and that more people will take advantage of this. And I believe that this will truly save lives.”

The bill was introduced in the senate earlier this fall, and has been referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

