Fort Fairfield Police Respond to Two Separate Crashes Involving Suspected Drunk Drivers

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening, December 16, 2022, the Fort Fairfield Police Department responded to two separate crashes involving suspected drunk drivers. The first incident occurred at approximately 4:15PM on the Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield. Upon arrival, police officer Erick Bechtel determined that Nicholas Griffeth (43) of Limestone was traveling on the Limestone Road in a 2022 Toyota Camry when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and crashed into trees on the west side of the road. A Van Buren school bus witnessed the erratic driving and called the police. Griffeth was evaluated by personnel from Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue, but refused transportation to the hospital. He was arrested for suspected operating under the influence of drugs and transported to the Caribou Police Department for evaluation by a drug recognition expert. The Toyota Camry was considered a total loss and was towed from the scene. Griffeth was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs. He was able to post bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.

BEAR-KINNEY (Fort Fairfield PD)

The second incident occurred at approximately 10:10PM on the Limestone Road just north of the Aroostook River bridge. Officer Bechtel arrived on the scene and determined that Elizabeth Bear-Kinney (39) of Houlton was driving a 2015 Nissan pickup truck when she lost control, struck a cement street light base and then a guardrail. Bear-Kinney was uninjured in the crash and was arrested for suspicion of operating under the influence. She was transported to the Caribou Police Department for an Intoxilyzer test and processing. The Nissan pickup was severely damaged in the crash and was towed from the scene. Bear-Kinney was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and had a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit. She was also charged with violation of conditions of release. Bear-Kinney was able to post bail and is scheduled to appear in court on February 8, 2023.

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Cummings reminds motorists to be mindful of other drivers on the roadway during the holiday season. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, the AMHC’s call center is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-244-6431. For mental health resources, the Maine Crisis Line can be reached at 1-888-568-1112.

