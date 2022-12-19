PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

We had quite a bit of snow over the weekend that began late Friday evening. The heaviest of the snow fell overnight on Saturday and into the daytime Sunday. While most of the activity is done, we are continuing to deal with the snow this morning in the form of some lighter snow showers. With that in mind, you may want to take a couple extra minutes on your morning commute. As the snow continues, it will eventually cause our totals to get slightly higher, but not by much.

Snow Reports (WAGM)

Looking at some of the totals throughout the county so far from this system, the highest totals came from Presque Isle where they saw around 15 inches. It wasn’t just Presque Isle who saw over a foot of snow. Both Amity and Houlton saw just over a foot. Caribou and Washburn came in just under that at around 11 inches. Most other towns came in at under a foot, but still saw between 8 and 10 inches. Due to the snow continuing throughout the daytime, the Nation Weather Service has continued to place the county in a winter storm warning through this afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that provided us with the snow slowly moving off to our East. It is continuing to stall out towards the Gulf of Maine at this point as it weakens. Once it officially moves out of the region, high pressure will eventually build in from our south and provide us with a quiet weather pattern through the end of the work week. High temperatures today will spend another day in the lower 30s, but with the potential for gusty winds it is likely it will feel cooler than that. Timing the rest of the day out for you, I think any snow we do see from here on out will be fairly light in nature. The morning will continue to feature some snow showers. Once we head into the afternoon, some of the bands of snow situated in New Brunswick will push further west. That will be our best chance at seeing some more enhanced bands. Snow will continue into the evening. However, anything we do continue to see will become scattered and isolated. It’s not until the overnight hours where things will dry out and we will be left with some lingering cloud cover. Due to the clouds continuing our overnight lows will only fall back into the mid to upper 20s.

Future Snow Accumulation (WAGM)

In terms of additional accumulation from this system I’m thinking at best most towns will have a chance at picking up between 1 and 3 inches. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher totals for those who see some longer duration snow showers. By tomorrow, we will continue to see high temperatures in the lower 30s, but we will eventually clear things out by the afternoon for some chances for sunshine. The best chance at seeing the sunshine will be just before sunset. looking ahead to the next couple of days, our weather pattern remains quiet, but we will have a brief return to high temperatures in the 20s as a cooler airmass sets up overhead. We are tracking our next system towards the weekend and we will continue to update you as it gets closer.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe!

Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast

