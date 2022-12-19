Two County coaches take over for successful veteran coaches.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle and Houlton girls basketball teams both have new faces on the sidelines. While many schools have new coaches this year, both Krystal Flewelling of Presque Isle and Clyde Warman of Houlton have taken over for long time successful coaches. Flewelling and Warman are adjusting to taking over for their very successful presdecessors.

<(Krystal Flewelling):” I think it adds a lot of pressure to come behind Jeff Hudson, but it almost like an honor. He didn’t just leave this program empty handed, he set the foudation. That is something I will never take away from him, it is something I want to build on.”

(Clyde Warman):” Kind of got used to coaching JV under Coach Graham where he handled most of the day to day stuff. He would clue me in or call me and now it is on my shoulder. It has been kind an adjustment period.”

Jeff Hudson spent 28 years as a head coach including 21 in Presque Isle. He won over 400 games in his career and made six appearances in regional championships and won four regoinal and three state titles. Shawn Graham stepped down after 18 years and over 250 wins. and four straight regional championship appearances and two state titles. Flewelling played for Hudson.

Flewelling:” You have to have a game plan and be prepared. He always was prepared. You got to scout the teams and put the work on. It is not just the hour and a half in practice. You have to do your homework and respect every opponent. At the end of the day if you take that game plan and take it to heart you are going to be just fine.”

Warman was the JV coach under Graham for several years.

Warman:” There’s a lot of changes. Our school has changed our student body has changed. Our numbers have changed and our program from top to bottom has changed. With COVID a lot of progams shut down and we are trying to build them back up.”

Both coaches are looking to carry on the proud tradition that their teams have had for years.

Warman: ”We are changing quite a bit, I have leaned on Shawn call him all the time, calling him for advice. At the same time trying to put my own spin on everything so it’s been good so far.”

Flewelling:” He always told us to take pride in being a Wildcat. I think that is something that is embedded in us at a young age. Right down from the Rec Center to AYBL to middle school we are proud to be Wildcats.

