CAHS Panthers look to return to Bangor

MARS HILL , Maine (WAGM) - The Central Aroostook Panthers are a perennial tournament contender Almost every year they are near the top of the standings

Last year was a more challenging year for the team. They are looking to bounce back and are ready to battle for a trip to Bangor.

Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Jason Woodworth:” We feel; we’re really excited about this year, last year was a down year for us, very hard year, injury wise, covid, the whole nine, so were super excited to get back out there and i think we have a lot to prove and a lot to show everyone this winter”.

The Panthers will have renewed determination to contend in Class C, and for Coach Jason Woodworth, one focus will be on communication

Jason Woodworth:” Stressing a lot of communication on both ends of the floor, offensively, defensively were not going to be good and were not going to go anywhere where we want to go if we can’t continuously communicate on both ends of the floor and that’s going to help with our; with the way we gel and will find that out as the season goes on, how well we do with that”.

While they are a cohesive unit and very close with each other , the players highlight that this team will not be the same team as before.

Ryder Brewer:” I think we have one of the most united teams that we’ve played on in recent memory (dissolves to) But this is a new Central Aroostook, this is not the same team that we had last year or even two or three years ago, a lot of new faces and a lot of changes”.

One of the biggest obstacles for this team will be on the offensive side, the solution for that including getting shots to go early and not turning the ball over

Caleb Howlett:” Getting the first shot every single game, Getting that first boost and once we do that, it will gives us a little bit of a confidence boost but it will also keep us into the game, it will make us; that first shot will not only boost the confidence but it will makes us a little humble”.

Jason Woodworth: " Well a big key for us is not turning the ball over, I know its very cliche but last year we turned the ball over probably two out of three out of every five possessions, and we got just to be able to get shots up. Hopefully if its a three, its a three, its something inside that’s great too but we gotta be able to get shots up, that way we can get our confidence built a little bit and because we do have the capability putting the ball in the hole but we just need to see it go in”.

The Ability to be a proven contender this year will be dependent on how well they play against some of the top teams in Class C..

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

