PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Yesterday we continued to see the snow from the system that brought us plenty of snow in the county. In fact, here in Presque Isle we saw just over 16 inches of snow which was the largest of the totals. Some areas did underperform and that’s where we saw the lower totals below that foot mark. As it wrapped up we were left with the cloud cover and that’s the way we are this morning. Clouds will continue throughout the daytime, but there will be some chances for breaks in the activity by the afternoon.

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure continuing to build into the county from our south. That will provide us with a quiet weather pattern through most of the work week. However, we will have tough time breaking from the clouds. Timing out the rest of today for you, clouds will continue to fill in throughout the morning. I think our best chance for catching some breaks will be just after sunset. It will be short lived though because clouds will eventually fill back in overnight. While high temperatures will be in the lower 30s, it’s likely feel cooler than that because of gusty winds continuing. Overnight lows will wind up falling back into the mid to upper teens. Tomorrow will be the better chance at seeing some more sunshine develop, but it will be paired with some clouds. The other good news is winds will eventually change direction and become fairly light. With that in mind, it’s looking like wind chills won’t be a concern. High temperatures will spend another day right around the freezing mark, but it will feel more like the 30s.

Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we are continuing to watch our next system that does look to arrive in time for the end of the work week. Model runs are continuing to go back and forth on the exact timing. What we do know is that there will be the potential for gusty winds .Temperatures do look to remain on the mild side as well. We will have more information for you as it gets closer. High temperatures quickly return back to the 20s by the end of the 8 day.

