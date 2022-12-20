Medical Monday: A.R. Gould launches Online Appointment System

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Scheduling your healthcare appointment at AR Gould is now easier than ever and can be done with just a few taps as Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard finds out in this week’s Medical Monday

Jennifer Fogel - Vice President Regional Nursing Infromatics Officer " You can do it on your phone, you can do it on your IPAD you can do it on your Computer and it’s so easy and makes such a difference "

A.R. Gould Hospital has recently launched a new online patient appointment scheduling portal, making it easier for patients to schedule and manage their appointments from the comfort of their own homes. According to Fogel, This portal allows patients to schedule a wide range of appointments,

Jennifer” The ability to direct book with primary care, you can do acute visits, well visits, and there are a certain number of new patient visits that you can go in and book”

Fogel also highlighted the convenience of the portal for busy individuals, particularly young mothers.

Jennifer “For me, I think of young mothers who are up in the middle of the night with their sick child, they know they are going to take their child in, instead of waiting for that office to open up or calling the physician on call and waiting for a call back to get an appointment, you can actually go in at 3:00 in the morning, get on either your patient portal or the website, go in and look for a sick child visit and book it right then and there”

In addition, the online portal allows patients to select a preferred appointment time that fits their personal schedule.

Jennifer” it really allows that flexibility of choosing an appointment that is at the right time for you to match with your own personal schedule”

The new online patient appointment scheduling portal is now available to all patients of A.R. Gould Hospital. To schedule an appointment, patients can visit the hospital’s website, Corey Bouchard, NS8

