Two-Vehicle Crash in Fort Fairfield sent both drivers to the hospital

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Monday, at around 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield. Upon arrival, Police Chief Matthew Cummings observed that two vehicles had struck each other head-on, resulting in injuries to both drivers.

Connie Franz ,65, of Fort Fairfield was driving a 2010 Honda and was northbound on Limestone Road when she was struck head-on by a 2021 Nissan driven by Nicole Carney ,36, of Fort Fairfield. Aid was provided to the drivers by police officers and passing motorists until the Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene.

Both Drivers were transported to Cary Medical Center with Non Life threatening Injuries. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.