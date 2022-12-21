PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We have recently made some updates to our website and weather app, and we have exciting news to share with you! Introducing the NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel, a free channel that provides the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines. You can access the channel on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and through Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

Yesterday we had a little bit of sunshine during the morning hours which allowed temperatures to warm up a bit quicker than expected. However, clouds quickly filled back into the region and that carried us into the early morning hours of today. We are continuing under the clouds right now, but I am expecting some more chances for the sunshine this afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a weak area high pressure continuing to build into the county providing us with a quiet weather pattern until the end off the work week. However, we won’t be able to escape the cloud cover completely as both days look to feature a mixture of sun and clouds. By the time we get into the daytime Friday we are looking at some rain and snow as well as some gusty winds impacting your travel plans.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we head into this afternoon, temperatures will wind up hovering right around the freezing mark. While temperatures will be similar to where they were yesterday, the difference is we had a change in the wind direction. As they did so, they became lighter and eliminated the potential for wind chills. I do expect today to be the better this week with more chances for sun. Timing out the remainder of today for you, clouds will continue to break apart through the course of the next couple of hours. I think the better chance for seeing the sunshine will occur just after the lunch time hours. While models are picking up on a rapid increase in the cloud cover I think we will remain partly cloudy. Due to that, our overnight lows will fall back closer to the single digits. Tomorrow our highs will struggle to make it past the mid 20s as a cooler airmass does develop overhead, but clouds will eventually increase by late afternoon ahead of Friday’s system.

Friday's System (WAGM)

Looking ahead to Friday’s system, models are still confident with the fact that we will begin the morning hours off with the snow as temperatures will begin around the freezing mark. However, as we head closer into the afternoon, temperatures will increase causing the snow to eventually transition over to rain. It could get heavy at times. With the snow pack that we currently have, it’s also likely that melting will occur and that could create some concern for ponding on the roadways. The other big factor will be the winds which do have the potential of becoming gusty. We of course will continue to track this system for you as it gets closer. The 8 day forecast features us clearing out by the time we get into the holiday, however temperatures will quickly return back to the 20s for high temperatures.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Vanessa's Wednesday Morning Forecast

