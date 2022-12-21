Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday

FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.(Source: CNN/Pool/U.S. House Committee on Finance)
By The Associated Press and KEN SWEET
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up.

It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once it is approved by the Bahamian court.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors’ money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. The founder and former CEO of FTX, once worth tens of billions of dollars on paper, is being held in the Bahamas’ Fox Hill prison, which has been has been cited by human rights activists as having poor sanitation and as being infested with rats and insects.

Once he’s back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried’s attorney will be able to request that he be released on bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Griffeth
Fort Fairfield Police Respond to Two Separate Crashes Involving Suspected Drunk Drivers
Fort Fairfield Crash
Two-Vehicle Crash in Fort Fairfield sent both drivers to the hospital
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Presque Isle and Houlton have new coaches on the sidelines.
Two County coaches take over for successful veteran coaches.
Aroostook Aspirations says new scholarship fund coming to the County

Latest News

The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Millions jam Buenos Aires streets to celebrate World Cup win
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump taxes: House panel to release report on returns
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
An arctic blast this week may bring the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine