High school swimmer breaks record set by Michael Phelps, school says

By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELLER, Texas (Gray News) – A high school sophomore in Texas recently broke the 400-meter individual medley record previously held by Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time.

According to Keller Independent School District, Maximus Williamson competed in the 15-16 age group of the event for the Lakeside Aquatic Club on Dec. 9 at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition.

Maximus said his goal was to break 3:40.00.

“I was so close to it last year, I think that’s what pushed me the most,” he said in a news release from the school.

Ultimately, Maximus posted a final time of 3:39.83, beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42.08, according to the school. Phelps was 16 when he set the record in 2002.

“Michael Phelps is the most well-known swimmer of all time, so even people who don’t know swimming know Phelps,” Keller High swim coach Jamie Shults said. “To break a 20-year-old Michael Phelps record is truly an extraordinary accomplishment.”

According to the school district, Maximus performs at an elite level, earning medals and setting various records.

“It’s hard to grasp the concept of what just happened,” Maximus said. “I’m just left speechless to be compared to the GOAT [Greatest of All Time].”

Maximus competes with the Keller High School swim team when he’s not swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

