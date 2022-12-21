Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths

FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home...
FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of the students say they're working with law enforcement in Eugene, Ore., to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner.

Relatively few details have been released about the homicides of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four friends’ bodies were found at a rental home across the street from the university campus, and the killings have left the small town of Moscow, Idaho, deeply shaken.

The Moscow Police Department is working through nearly 12,000 tips in an effort to solve the case. Investigators are also still looking for any information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the rental home around the time the students were killed. So far, the law enforcement agency has identified over 22,000 vehicles matching that make and model.

“If you know of, or own, a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this specific vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” the department wrote in a press release Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Fort Fairfield Crash
Two-Vehicle Crash in Fort Fairfield sent both drivers to the hospital
Griffeth
Fort Fairfield Police Respond to Two Separate Crashes Involving Suspected Drunk Drivers
Rescuers had to think fast to save a horse from an icy lake.
Neighbors rescue horse from lake after it fell through ice
Presque Isle and Houlton have new coaches on the sidelines.
Two County coaches take over for successful veteran coaches.

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet Biden, address Congress
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
British fimmaker Mike Hodges is pictured in London on April 26, 2004. Hodges, who directed...
‘Get Carter,’ ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies at 90
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US sending $1.85 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine