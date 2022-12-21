Linneus Man Arrested After Breaking Into Home

LINNEUS, Maine (WAGM) -

On 12/19/22 at around 7:19 PM, Houlton Regional Communication Center received a 911 call from a cellphone in Linneus. When the dispatcher answered the call, it was an open line, with no conversation heard. The call mapped at an address in Linneus, and Trooper Barnard was dispatched to the call. The 911 operator called the number back and spoke with an unknown male who said he needed the State Police and the FBI.

As Tr. Barnard was responding, a separate 911 call was received, reporting that the police were needed because a Joseph Kiewra, age 38 of Linneus, had broken into the house and an occupant of the house was holding Kiewra down until police arrived. Trooper David Barnard arrived on scene and placed Kiewra under arrest without further incident

In the investigation, it was discovered that Kiewra had gained entry to the house, he did not live there, and it appears he had also broken into a second building behind the residence.

No one was injured during the incident and Kiewra was taken to the Aroostook County Jail where he was held without bail.

Kiewra has been charged with burglary, violation of conditional release, assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary, and criminal mischief. All charges are classified as either Class C or Class D offenses. The investigation is ongoing.

