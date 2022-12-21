More Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with Chilly Temperatures for the First Full Day of Winter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

We had a better day stepping outside today than what I was originally expecting yesterday. This was thanks to some early morning sunshine that helped to quickly warm temperatures up. This sunshine also worked to help melt some of the snow leftover on the pavement. Sadly, the sunshine was short-lived, as cloud cover filled back into the region late morning and into the afternoon hours. This cloud cover is expected to stay with us this evening but will eventually break apart during the day tomorrow.

This evening’s weather setup shows the weak area of high pressure in control of our weather. It’s allowed the low-pressure system from over the weekend to continue to throw cloud cover back into the county during the day today. A weak cold front is expected to move into the region overnight tonight and into the first part of tomorrow, providing enough instability to spark off a few isolated snow showers. Those will eventually taper off by sunrise, and skies are expected to clear out during the afternoon hours of Wednesday. This sets us up with a nice start to our first full day of winter, before a bigger system approaches for the end of the week.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows the cloud cover continuing for most into tomorrow morning. Once again, I can’t stress this enough that there will be the chance for some isolated snow showers, but they will be very few and far between. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s. Northwesterly winds are expected to remain light through the overnight hours and help to keep temperatures feeling closer to what they read on the thermometer. Tomorrow starts off with cloud cover, but clouds are expected to break apart mid-morning going into the afternoon. This will set us up for a better end to the day Wednesday. Sadly, the nice weather doesn’t look to last long. While Thursday also starts off with a mix of sunshine and clouds, clouds will be on the increase through much of the day. This is out ahead of a bigger low-pressure system looking to impact us Friday into the weekend. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up close the freezing mark. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest, resulting in a warmer feeling day overall. This warmer feel doesn’t last for long, as the cold front moving through the region tomorrow will allow temperatures to cool off quite a bit during the overnight hours and into Thursday. Thursday’s high temperatures are expected to struggle to make it into the lower to mid-20s through the northern part of the county, while central and southern parts of the county are expected to climb into the mid and upper 20s. Northwesterly winds are expected to be light during the day but continue to enforce the cold air in place during the day.

