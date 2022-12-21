Young Fort Fairfield Tigers looking to improve as the year goes on

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Fairfield Girls Basketball team will be younger this year and they will be working on fundamental basketball skills early in the season. The goal is the team will become very competitive against a very tough schedule of opponents. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Kassidy Gorneault:” We have a very hard working and young team and there’s alot of potential and it might be slow this year but in the next upcoming years im hoping they’ll be really good even though i won’t be there to play with them”.

The Tigers will be learning on the job this season with a team that is rather inexperienced then previous years, and in the offseason the players tried to get as many reps in as they could.

Laney Devine:” During the offseason, we played summer basketball with our team, as many girls that we could get. We also have basketball camp, i was too old this year to do it but we did have a couple of scrimmages so i think that was good and i just improved alot during the summer”.

Coach Larry Gardner says with all the new pieces, it will take time. And as they gain more game expierience, he wants to see the team become more versitle.

Larry Gardner:” It’s Playing time its getting used to each other. When you got a such a huge number of kids that haven’t played much before, to be able to run any complex offenses or pressing defenses, that takes a lot of time to make that happen. So its the fundamental things, can we play some man to man. You know we need to do alot of shooting, we need to find other scorers besides our senior who carried us the last or the first game that we had,did a great job but we need to find other scorers, they need to step up”.

In order to find the extra offense they need, one option is getting the ball into the paint, and with a tough schedule, this team will need to keep their heads high.

Laney Devine:” Like make our offense more based on the post so we can try and get layups cause layups are really important in the game of basketball, shooting is too, but i think just to try and get the layups in there is a really important key”.

Kassidy Gorneault:” We play alot of very good teams, we have a tough schedule. I think we just need to stick together and not get aggravated with each other and play as a team, even if we lose it will be ok as long as were just together”.

Whether this season becomes a rebuilding year or a cinderella story, the key is with the players and how well they improve as the season goes on.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.