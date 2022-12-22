Aroostook Community Matters: Community Cupboard

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Christmas is almost here, and for many, this season is all about finding ways to give back to the community. For this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, we take a look at the Community Cupboard program.

Community Cupboard is a national initiative to help people access food who may be food insecure and may not be able to visit a pantry or are not connected with snap benefits. Sherry Locke, Director of Advancement at ACAP, says this movement has been available in Aroostook County for the past few years.

Sherry Locke, Director of Advancement at ACAP, says “During the pandemic what we have seen is a lot of the folks who accessed the community cupboards are folks that have never really asked for help, folks that may be not connected to assistance programs, but really just may need food in that moment. Cupboards are located both inside facilities and outside facilities with really the message of give what you can and take what you need. It allows community members, their families, or organizations to donate, but also allows other individuals in the community that may be one time accessed in most cases 24 hours 7 days a week without that paperwork that is associated with a lot of the programs that go with assistance programs.”

There are more than a dozen community cupboards around the County set up by municipalities, faith based organizations, social service agency, and even some grocery stores. Locke says she has seen lots of activity using the community cupboard at ACAP’s 771 Main street office.

Sherry Locke, Director of Advancement at ACAP, says “A lot of folks use it before and after our business hours, a lot of folks use it nights and weekends when other services may not be available, and that is the beauty of it. It is totally anonymous, and it is amazing the items that go in and out of those cupboards each and every day. It’s nothing to see 10-15 people use the cupboards during the business hours again we don’t collect that information, but just seeing people coming and going. And seeing donors coming and going, and the project really thrives from the generosity of our community.”

ACAP supports a few local community cupboards around Aroostook County, and Locke says that they are always in need individually wrapped items and donations

Sherry Locke, Director of Advancement at ACAP, explains “Something else that is a necessity that we go through a lot are feminie products, I know that is not a food item, but also toilet paper. Again, I have seen a package of six and the cupboard be open and someone just take the one that they need. So it really is just about basic needs and sharing what we have available here in Aroostook County.”

To learn more about Community Cupboard, call ACAP or visit ACAP’s website to look at the Food Resource guide which includes food resources in the County, and the local community cupboards. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

