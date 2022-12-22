Aroostook County Sheriff’s Respond to Armed Home Invasion

Caswell Arrest(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CASWELL, Maine (WAGM) -On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies in Caswell responded to a report of an armed home invasion. According to the report, two suspects entered a home in Caswell, brandishing a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and assaulting the home owners before fleeing the scene in a dark colored van.

During the investigation, the suspects were identified as Michael Gray (37) and Jamie Gray (34), both of Caswell. The investigation led law enforcement to a second home invasion that was occurring on the Old Washburn Road in Caribou, where the same suspects were described as having fled in the same van.

Jamie and Michael were eventually located on the Caribou Lake Road after the van they were driving left the roadway. The firearms used in the commission of the crimes were also recovered. Both suspects were arrested and are currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail, facing charges of robbery, burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and assault.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Caribou Police Department.

