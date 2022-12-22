PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. We have recently made some updates to our website and weather app, and we have exciting news to share with you! Introducing the NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel, a free channel that provides the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines. You can access the channel on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and through Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Yesterday we had a quiet weather day however clouds did stick around a bit longer than I had anticipated. A few of us were lucky to break apart from the clouds slightly and got to see the sunshine. Temperatures remained into the lower 30s. This morning we are starting the day off under some partly cloudy skies, but they will build up and increase ahead of a system on Friday that will bring both snow and rain to the county. High temperatures by this afternoon will really struggle to make it past the mid 20s. Timing the remainder of today out for you, we will remain partly cloudy until the mid to late morning. That’s when I expect clouds to increase pretty quickly. Models are trending at some additional clearing by the evening commute. However, I don’t think that will be the case. The clouds will linger through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, we will trend much warmer with high temperatures into the mid to upper 30s and even low 40s. Given how long it will take for temperatures to warm up to that point, we will start the morning off with some snow and then eventually transition to rain. The placement of this storm is still over the Great Lakes, but it will quickly make its way to the region. Once we do make the transition over to rain it does have the potential of getting heavy at times. The other thing worth mentioning is that with temperatures on the warmer side, the snow pack that we currently have will have the potential of melting causing the potential for ponding on the roadways. Temperatures will eventually cool off and because of that it does look to end as some scattered snow showers that will linger into the morning hours of Saturday. That could also bring some flash freezing with any of the rain that will be on the roadways.

The other big factor in this system will be the winds which is why the National Weather Service has placed us in a high wind warning through Saturday morning. Friday morning looks to be the lighter of the winds. As we head into the afternoon winds will climb into the 50-60 mph range. That is when I expect there to be the potential for power outages. It’s not until we head into the evening where they will slowly start to subside and even then they will continue to be around the 20-30 mph range. By Saturday morning, winds will have subsided and we will be left with some lighter gusts. We of course continue to update you on this system as we head throughout the daytime tomorrow. The good news is we will return back to a quiet weather pattern in time for Christmas day. We will even have a return to the sunshine in time for the early work week. Temperatures will continue to struggle to make it into the mid 20s throughout the week.

