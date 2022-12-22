Washburn Beavers a mix of experience and inexperience

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) - The Washburn Beavers Boys Basketball team is a mix experience and inexperience. Their goal is to make the trip to Bangor. Jonathon Eigenmann sat down with the teamd has the story.

Michael Hartford:” Were going to have some challenges, we lost our leading scorer from last year. Kind of top heavy with seniors and bottom heavy with freshman so were going to try to work on kinda getting both of those groups kinda on the same page and working well together”

The team is excited to head into what feels like their first normal season since the covid outbreak started, and some players are putting it onto themselves to become big contributors on the team.

Parker Corey:” It really made me think that I need to improve my game so I’ve been in the gym, working on my scoring, defense, and just all around becoming more fit so I can sustain playing the whole game”.

Though the team is equipped with a few streaky scorers, Coach Hartford realizes that the key to success will be on the defensive side of the ball.

Michael Hartford:” We’re not built like an offensive juggernaut, we don’t have a bunch of big-time scorers, the best way for us to stay in games, compete in games is if we can hold teams. So that’s been one of the big things that we’ve talked about”.

when it comes to getting this offense going, it’s important to get the players confidence going as early into the game as they can.

Derek Cruz:” I think we should both; we all as a team should build each other up before the game so we go into there with a good mindset so we can start early and really just have really good confidence in starting the game”.Parker Corey:” Do a lot of pre-game in the locker room, get everybody pumped up, don’t let them get tired and down on themselves and really and during the game, start the game off passing to them, show that you trust them, show that you trust them, and it will get their mindset really engaged and let them play the way that they need to play”

There is still much work ahead for Washburn if they truly want to be one of the top teams that punch their ticket to Bangor in February for the chance at the gold ball.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.