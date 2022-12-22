Watching the End of the Week for Travel Impacts as Low Pressure Brings Snow, Rain, Gusty Winds, and a Flash Freeze to the Region

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We have recently made some updates to our website and weather app, and we have exciting news to share with you! Introducing the NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel, a free channel that provides the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines. You can access the channel on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and through Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch 247 Weather Live Slate (WAGM-TV)

After a better-than-expected day yesterday with more sunshine, today wasn’t as nice as cloud cover stuck around the region through much of the day. This cloud cover is out ahead of a weak cold front, expected to move through the region overnight tonight. This will allow for better weather to work in briefly for tomorrow morning, before cloud cover out ahead of our next system moves in for the afternoon and evening. This low-pressure system looks to bring major impacts to the region with both wind and slippery travel through the day Saturday, which isn’t great news going into the holiday weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-teens. Westerly winds remain light through the overnight hours but allow for cooler temperatures to work into the region. High temperatures tomorrow are now expected to be a bit cooler, only making it into the lower to mid-20s. After more cloud cover during the day today, i think there’s a better chance clouds stick around through much of the day tomorrow. Northwesterly winds will be shifting into the east by the late afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at this storm system Friday into Saturday, right now one of the big impacts looks to be the winds. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for much of the state going through early Saturday morning. This is due to the threat of 60 plus mph wind gusts possible, especially in some of the heavier downpours that we see. These wind gusts will be some of the stronger ones we’ve seen this year.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Looking at the timing of the wind gusts, as precip starts Friday morning, winds remain light, but as snow transitions over to rain late morning and into the afternoon, wind gusts are expected to increase. This continues to be the case through much of the afternoon with wind gusts potentially reaching the 60-mph mark during the afternoon into the evening hours. The other big thing to note is the wind direction at that time. Winds are expected to be out of the east, an uncommon wind direction for the region. This is worth noting as it could lead to additional power outages and tree damage due to the high wind, which is something to be aware of going into the holiday weekend. Winds remain gusty into Saturday morning, meaning power restoration efforts will be limited until winds calm down during the day Saturday.

Wind Gust Potential (Friday Afternoon) (WAGM-TV)

The timing and precip associated with this storm looks to bring major impacts to much of the eastern U.S. the low-pressure system is expected to form and sit over the great lakes. This will result in a secondary low-pressure system riding up along the coast, and eventually transferring its energy to the other low-pressure system over the great lakes. As that low pressure system strengthens, it will bring strong winds and warmer air to the state, allowing for the snow the starts Friday morning to transition over to rain by Friday afternoon and evening. Rain continues, heavy at times, through the evening and overnight hours, with precip wrapping up with light snow showers during the early morning hours of Saturday. This low pressure continues to move north, bringing the potential for scattered snow showers to the region through much of the day Saturday.

Future Satellite/Radar (7AM Friday) (WAGM-TV)

the reason for the changeover in precip are the temperatures. Early Friday morning temperatures will be sitting in the upper teens and lower 20s. As we get closer to sunrise, warmer air works into the region, resulting in temperatures close to the freezing mark as snowfall begin Saturday. Going through the mid-morning hours, temperatures warm up close to freezing, resulting in a period where we could see sleet and freezing rain late morning and into the afternoon. As temperatures continue to warm through the afternoon, we’ll eventually see all of this transition over to rain, with heavy rain possible through the evening hours. Going into the late evening hours of Friday, temperatures will be quickly cooling off with the passage of a cold front. Resulting in a 20+ degree temperature drops in a matter of an hour or two. This could lead to dangerous travel Friday night into Saturday, with a flash freeze possible because of this.

Future Temperatures (10PM Friday) (WAGM-TV)

For a more detailed look at the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Make sure to check back here for more updates through the rest of the week, and start making plans now ahead of the storm. Stay safe out there!

