Major Winter Storm Brings Impacts to the Holiday Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Today was the calm before the storm as our next system, a low-pressure system expected to strengthen off to our west will bring snow to the region to start but will eventually transition over to moderate to heavy rain through the afternoon and evening hours. It’s within these downpours that winds are expected to be gusting between 55 to 65 mph. Downpours are expected to taper off late Friday night, with cold air and a flash freeze possible going into Saturday. This I think will lead to major travel issues as any wet surfaces will freeze over, resulting in slippery roadways Saturday morning before the salt has a chance to do its job.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Starting off with the wind impacts with this system. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the entire county, going through Saturday morning. This is due to the potential for 65 mph wind gusts, which could cause tree damage and power outages going into the holiday weekend.

This Evening's Wind Related Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Gusty winds begin with snow shower activity during the morning hours. The thing to note is that while winds will be gusty, they won’t be as strong as what’s expected later in the afternoon and evening. By Friday afternoon, wind gust is expected to be between 40 to 60 mph. I think now some power outages are possible, but I think the better chance for gusty winds will be Friday evening. Wind gusts then could be between 50 to 60 mph for everyone, with some spots seeing even stronger wind gusts. Winds will also be out of the east southeast, an uncommon wind direction for the county, meaning we could see additional tree damage and power outage compared to if we saw strong northwesterly winds.

Future Wind Gust Potential (Friday Evening) (WAGM-TV)

The next impact will be winter weather and slippery travel. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for different sections of the county through the day tomorrow. This is due to the slippery travel that’s expected and will continue to be a concern going into Saturday.

This Evening's Winter Related Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Looking at the timing of the system, right now snow showers are expected to start over the southern part of the county during the mid-morning hours tomorrow. This will lead to a period of light to moderate snow late morning and into the afternoon, resulting in accumulation in some spots. As warmer air works into the region during the afternoon, snow showers will transition over to rain showers, resulting in the melting of any snow left on the ground. This continues to be the case going through the evening hours of tomorrow, as heavy downpours move across the county. This will be the main driver for gusty winds tomorrow night, so expect them during the heaviest downpours. Showers quickly wrap up late Friday night, resulting in colder air working into the region, and scattered snow showers possible going into Saturday.

Future Satellite & Radar (1PM Friday) (WAGM-TV)

The main reason for the change over from snow to rain will be temperatures. Notice Friday morning as the snow starts, temperatures will still be in the lower to mid-20s. This could lead to some blowing snow at the very beginning of this storm. As temperatures continue to warm up through the day, blowing snow will no longer be a concern, and the gusty winds associated with the heavy downpours become the bigger threat. Temperatures aren’t done playing a role in terms of impacts, as a flash freeze looks likely Friday night into Saturday. Since a lot of the ground has frozen over for the season, any rain that we do see tomorrow won’t have anywhere to go. Combine that with temperatures falling back below freezing within an hour or two of precip stopping means that surfaces will likely be a sheet of ice waking up Saturday morning. This i think will be the biggest travel impact over the weekend, making driving Saturday very difficult thanks to the wintery roads.

Future Temperatures (6AM Saturday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast for more information. Stay safe out there!

