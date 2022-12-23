A Messy Winter Storm Begins Today Impacting The Holiday Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we continued on with our quiet weather pattern, but clouds quickly increased into the afternoon and evening. The clouds are remaining with us and eventually we will see some snow showers before transitioning to rain. With that in mind I am expecting impacts for your holiday travel.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that we have been tracking for you all week now into the county. This system is a similar setup to last weekends in the sense where a front off to our west transferred its energy over to a front down to our south. The difference is this system will bring both rain and snow as well as some periods of mixed precipitation.

Future Winds (WAGM)

The other major impact associated with this system will be the gusty winds. That is why the National Weather Service has placed the county in a high wind warning through the early morning hours of Saturday. The lightest of the winds will occur during the early morning hours with gusts between 15 and 20 mph likely. Once we head into the mid to late morning and into the afternoon winds will pick up in intensity. By then we could have gusts up to 50 and 60 mph. We really won’t start to see them subside until later into the daytime Saturday when this system has exited the region. With that in mind power outages will likely be a concern as well as down tree limbs.

Future Temperatures (WAGM)

Timing out the snow and rain for you, the morning hours will be the best chance for snow and that is because temperatures will take a while to make it past the freezing mark. We won’t begin to see the transition over to the rain until mid to late afternoon. By then we will have reached our high temperatures for the day into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The rain could get heavy at times, so ponding on the roadways could also be a factor given that the snowpack we do have on the ground will have the potential of melting. It won’t be a quick transition back over to snow as temperatures will take a while to make it back below the freezing mark. Overnight lows will eventually fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s. That will also be our high temperatures for the daytime on Saturday as that cold front pushes it’s way into the region. That will also bring the potential for a flash freezing making for slippery travel. Due to the mix of rain and snow, the National Weather Service has also placed the county in a Winter Weather Advisory.

Future Rainfall (WAGM)

While I’m thinking we won’t see much in terms of snowfall accumulation, we are looking at quite a bit of rain. Most locations will wind up picking up between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall. However, where we do see the heavy downpours set themselves up longer, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher totals. We will continue to update you on this storm throughout the day time and Rob will have more updates for you this evening.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays and stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.