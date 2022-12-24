Major Storm Continues to Bring Impacts to Much of the Region, with Snow Showers Continuing into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Friday. A busy travel day for many folks today is sadly being delayed with the low-pressure system providing impacts up and down the east coast. This has brought snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain, and gusty winds to the county so far, and will continue to provide gusty winds through this evening. This will be combined with another round of heavy rain showers and downpours working through the county. This activity will eventually come to an end once the cold front sitting off to our west passes through. This will provide a quick drop in temperatures overnight tonight, resulting in a flash freeze for many by tomorrow morning. On top of that, scattered snow showers and squalls are possible going into tomorrow morning, which may put a quick coating down on the roadways. This will continue to add to slippery travel, and any snow that we do see could cover up any icy spots on the roadway, making them even harder to see.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Max wind gusts since midnight shows the strong winds working through the county with this storm. It’s not just us that are experiencing the strong wind gusts like this, southern parts of the state saw stronger wind gusts earlier this afternoon when the downpours rolled through.

Peak Wind Gusts (as of 7 PM Friday) (WAGM-TV)

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the entire county through early tomorrow morning. With downpours expected this evening contributing to the high wind threat, along with snow showers and squalls into the early morning hours of Saturday, the potential to see 50 to 60 mph wind gusts around the county remains high.

This Evening's Wind Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Winds will continue to be at their strongest right now through the next few hours. I can’t stress this enough that easterly winds are an uncommon direction, meaning wind gusts like this will lead to scattered to widespread power outages. Winds finally look to quiet down going into the early morning hours of Saturday, but not until after scattered snow showers and squalls work their way through.

Wind Gust Potential (Friday Evening) (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service is keeping the Winter Weather Advisory in place through the early morning hours tomorrow for western parts of the county. At this point it still looks like they’ll let the advisory over the northeastern part of the county expire at 7 this evening. The main reason for this winter weather advisory has been the slippery roadways, but the thread for slippery roads has been reduced for now but will increase once again overnight tonight.

This Evening's Winter Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Timing out the heavy rain through the rest of this evening, while the activity is right on our doorstep right now, we’ll see it overspread the county over the next couple of hours. This will result in heavy downpours and gusty winds through this evening. Rain showers begin to taper off late this evening, right before midnight, as a line of snow showers and squalls now looks to develop late Friday night and early Saturday. These snow showers and squalls could also produce a quick round of gusty winds, which is not good news for power restoration efforts. We’ll still have the chance of seeing some scattered to isolated snow showers going into the day tomorrow. Otherwise, we’ll see some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine. Winds will still be a bit gusty at times during the day tomorrow, but not nearly as bad as what we’re seeing right now.

Future Satellite & Radar (8:30 PM Friday) (WAGM-TV)

The other concern will be how much rain we’re expected to get. Right now, model output shows rainfall totals once this is all said and done between three quarters of an inch to as much as an inch. All this rain is a big problem since it can’t seep into the ground due to the ground being frozen. With a flash freeze expected tonight into tomorrow, any wet surfaces will quickly freeze over.

Precipitation Accumulation (Through Saturday PM) (WAGM-TV)

Future temperatures show the flash freeze occurring between 10pm and 1 am Saturday. Temperatures will quickly fall back below freezing and continue to drop into the teens by tomorrow morning, that combined with snow squall activity will lead to slippery roadways by tomorrow morning.

Future Temperatures (12 AM Saturday) (WAGM-TV)

For a more detailed look at the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast above. Stay safe out there!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.