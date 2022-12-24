Tree Damage Causes Propane Leak At Caribou Nursing Home

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening at 5:34pm, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department (CFAD) received a report of a strong propane odor in the area of North Main Hill, near the Caribou Nursing Home facility. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a tree had hit and damaged two large propane tanks, causing them to leak.

Due to strong winds blowing east, the risk to the nursing home and surrounding buildings was mitigated. However, utility companies were unable to fully stop the leak during the height of the storm. The incident became more complex as a roof from a nearby trailer was torn from its structure, and flying metal debris from damaged roofs in the area posed a threat.

CFAD personnel monitored the leak and metered the area throughout the night to ensure the safety of the nursing home and surrounding area. Utility crews returned in the morning to develop a solution, ultimately securing a total of three large propane tanks. CFAD personnel remained on the scene until the leak was secured and the leaking tanks were transported to an offsite facility.

During this time, the Caribou Fire Department also responded to numerous emergencies throughout their coverage area during the storm. Aid was provided by the Caribou Police Department, the Presque Isle Fire Department, Caribou Public Works, the Dead River Company, Thompson Tree Service, and the Stockholm Fire Department.

