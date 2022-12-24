Warming Centers Open as Many Left Without Power After Storm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Warming centers are opening around the county as many people are left without power:

Fort Fairfield has their warming center open at 18 Community Center Drive for anyone who needs a place to warm up. Police Chief Matthew Cummings says to please enter through the front of the gym. Easton residents are encouraged to go to the center in fort fairfield/

Limestone opened a shelter at the Limestone Fire Department on Main Street for 20-30 people and says it will be open until it is no longer needed

Hodgdon: Hodgdon Fire Station - 49 Hodgdon Mill Road

Houlton previously had a shelter open but that is now closed

If you know of any other warming shelters, please let us know by messaging our facebook page WAGM-TV or emailing us at news@wagmtv.com

