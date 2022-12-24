Warming Centers Open as Many Left Without Power After Storm

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Warming centers are opening around the county as many people are left without power:

Fort Fairfield has their warming center open at 18 Community Center Drive for anyone who needs a place to warm up. Police Chief Matthew Cummings says to please enter through the front of the gym. Easton residents are encouraged to go to the center in fort fairfield/

Limestone opened a shelter at the Limestone Fire Department on Main Street for 20-30 people and says it will be open until it is no longer needed

Hodgdon: Hodgdon Fire Station - 49 Hodgdon Mill Road

Houlton previously had a shelter open but that is now closed

If you know of any other warming shelters, please let us know by messaging our facebook page WAGM-TV or emailing us at news@wagmtv.com

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caswell Arrest
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Respond to Armed Home Invasion
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
Future Temperatures
A Messy Winter Storm Begins Today Impacting The Holiday Weekend
Future Wind Gust Potential (Friday Evening)
Major Winter Storm Brings Impacts to the Holiday Weekend
Future Satellite & Radar (8:30 PM Friday)
Major Storm Continues to Bring Impacts to Much of the Region, with Snow Showers Continuing into the Weekend

Latest News

COVID-19 Long-Term Symptoms
County hospital officials say we are learning more about long Covid
Long Covid
Breathing mask
Higher numbers of RSV in the County this year than typical.
RSV in the County